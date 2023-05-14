Youtuber Armaan Malik's wives Kritika and Payal cry profusely after son Zaid gets admitted to hospital, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, is having a wonderful time with his family. He became a father again on April 6, 2023, with the birth of his son, Zaid Malik, by his second wife, Kritika Malik. He welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik, on April 26, 2023. Since then, Armaan has been providing stunning glimpses of his newborn babies. Once again, the YouTuber is in the news but this time for a sad reason. Well, Zaid, Armaan and Kritika's son, fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Armaan Malik posted a YouTube video on May 13, 2023, in which his wife, Kritika and Payal, stated that their newborn, Zaid, was not feeling well. When asked about Zaid's health, Kritika disclosed that he has been suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration. Furthermore, the new moms revealed that they discovered little blood spots in their baby's faeces. Kritika and Payal were alarmed when they said that Zaid had not peed in four hours.

In the video, the new parents can be seen running to the hospital, where the doctor advises them to admit Zaid. However, when they saw their baby's condition, Payal and Kritika burst into tears, which Armaan soothed. Kritika also flashed glimpses of Zaid laying in the hospital bed, which caused her to cry. What drew our attention, though, was Payal's unwavering support for Kritika during her difficult period.

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins.

On April 26, 2023, Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins into their lives. The wonderful news was shared in the comments area of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who shared the fantastic news with his large social media audience. Kritika Malik, Payal's sautan, came to the hospital as soon as the delivery was over and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was posted to each of their personal social media pages.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's spouses

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is an Indian singer who married the stunning Payal Malik in 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name of the couple's child. However, six years later, in 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the odd circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika are the same. We've witnessed them regularly supporting and pampering each other like sisters. Kritika welcomed a newborn boy into their adorable family on April 6, 2023, and called him Zaid Malik.