Youtuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika applies makeup on newborn step-daughter, internet slams her

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a renowned YouTuber, is currently experiencing immense joy as both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have recently become mothers and welcomed their adorable bundles of joy. Payal gave birth to twins named Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika was blessed with a baby boy named Zaid. The Malik family has been actively sharing updates about their blissful journey with their dedicated fans on various social media platforms, steadily gaining popularity day by day.

However, being in the spotlight, the YouTuber often attracts attention on social media for various reasons. In the most recent incident, Kritika, Armaan's second wife, found herself at the center of controversy due to a video that went viral. The video captured Kritika applying makeup to her stepdaughter, Tuba. This particular action by Kritika sparked outrage among netizens, who criticized her for what they perceived as careless behavior. The video has become a point of contention, dividing opinions on the internet.

Armaan Malik and his wife, Payal Malik, were overjoyed to welcome twins into their lives on April 26, 2023. The couple shared this delightful news with their followers on social media, and the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and well-wishers. Armaan, being a prominent figure on social media, took the opportunity to personally announce the arrival of their precious twins, expressing his immense happiness and gratitude.

In a heartwarming display of unity and support, Kritika Malik, Armaan's second wife and Payal's sautan (co-wife), rushed to the hospital shortly after the delivery to extend her blessings and congratulations. This loving gesture demonstrated the strong bond and harmony within the family, showcasing a beautiful example of modern relationships and acceptance.

The memorable moment of Kritika's arrival at the hospital was captured on video, and both Payal and Kritika made sure to share this heartwarming clip on their respective social media profiles. The video served as a testament to the warmth and love shared between the wives, and it garnered a significant amount of attention and positive feedback from their followers.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, a well-known personality, tied the knot with his first wife, Payal, back in 2011. The couple enjoyed a blissful married life and were blessed with a child named Chirayu Malik. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when Armaan decided to enter into a second marriage with Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018. What made this situation unique was that Armaan chose to marry Kritika without divorcing his first wife, creating a complex but harmonious dynamic within their household.

Since their unconventional union, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have coexisted peacefully, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain a harmonious family structure despite the complexities involved. Their unique arrangement challenges traditional notions of marriage and showcases a modern approach to relationships based on understanding, acceptance, and open communication.

On December 4, 2022, the internet was taken by surprise when Armaan made an astonishing announcement: both of his wives, Kritika and Payal, were expecting pregnancies. This revelation generated immense curiosity and intrigue among their fans and the online community.

The pregnancies of both Kritika and Payal marked a significant milestone in their journey as a non-traditional family, adding a new chapter of joy and anticipation to their lives. It highlighted the deep bonds and love shared between Armaan, Payal, and Kritika, as they embarked on this remarkable journey together.