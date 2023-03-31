Youtuber Armaan Malik's pregnant wives Payal, Kritika meet with an 'accident', video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a renowned YouTuber has frequently been in the news for different reasons. Despite countless controversies and trolls, Armaan appears unaffected. He is a devoted partner to both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, and has provided exceptional care to them throughout their pregnancies. Once again, the YouTuber's family draws everyone's attention when his two wives Payal and Kritika met with a car accident. The two of them were in the vehicle when the accident took place. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Payal and Kritika's fight

Kritika recently posted a video of herself fighting Armaan's first wife, Payal. Kritika was getting ready for a baby shower ceremony in the video when Payal became agitated because she was late. As a result, the two women got into a fight in front of the entire family. Kritika's mother tried to mediate, but the fight became so heated that Payal flung her dupatta in front of Kritika and walked away. Armaan later disclosed that the fight was staged for YouTube content and that they work well together.



Love life of Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the pair had a son, Chirayu Malik. After six years of marriage bliss, Armaan wedded Payal's best friend, Kritika, for the second time in 2018 without divorcing her. Since then, the four of them have lived in harmony in their home. Armaan shocked the internet on December 4, 2022, when he announced the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.