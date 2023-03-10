Search icon
YouTuber Armaan Malik's pregnant wives 'fight' in drunken state, video goes crazy VIRAL

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, and his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, enjoy playing pranks and creating entertaining content for their 10.8 million YouTube followers. On their everyday Vlogs, they also share life updates.

Videos of Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan's two spouses, are frequently goes viral on YouTube and Instagram. However, the recently shared footage is rapidly going viral. In this clip, Payal appears to be consuming alcohol while forcing Kritika to do the same. She hits Kritika during this and makes her press her feet. Payal tells Kritika that she has caused her great difficulty. Wait, before we tell you anything further, watch the entire clip first:

Well, at the end of the video, the YouTuber's wives informs the audience that everything was a prank.  Previously, Armaan attracted the attention of netizens with his latest viral video, in which he is seen slapping his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Watch it here:

 


Armaan Malik, who is he?

A popular YouTuber from Hyderabad who has a significant following on social media frequently posts videos and pictures to keep his followers entertained and amused. In 2011, he wed Payal, and the two of them had a son they identified as Chirayu Malik. Later that year, Armaan wed Kritika, the closest friend of his first wife.

