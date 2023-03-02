Search icon
YouTuber Armaan Malik's new 'gf' arrives at his home, watch viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting

In the new clip, Armaan's new gf arrives at his home and the reaction of his two pregnant wives is a must-watch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

YouTuber Armaan Malik's new 'gf' arrives at his home, watch viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting
screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has hit the headlines since announcing the pregnancy of both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan has a huge fan following of about 1.5 million on his social media profiles as a content creator, and his stardom is continuing to rise. Once again the YouTuber has occupied a spot on the list of trends. It's all because of his "new gf."  In the new clip, Armaan's new gf arrives at his home and the reaction of his two pregnant wives is a must-watch.

Take a look here:

.

In the now-viral video, Armaan's new gf is seen arrving at his house. When his prganant wives saw her, they start arguing. Armaan Malik informs his wives that the high-voltage drama was a prank, but Payal and Kritika threaten to kick them out of the house. They didn't realize Armaan was playing a joke on them.

Previously, Armaan drew the attention of netizens with his latest viral video, in which he is seen slapping his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Watch it here:

 

Recently, Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, has reacted angrily to singer Armaan Malik's controversial remarks about him. The popular singer earlier stated that he finds news about his namesake 'disgusting'. Armaan and his two wives have now called out singer Armaan Malik, who took to social media to lash out at Malik and his two wives. Watch the clip here

Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
