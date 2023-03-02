YouTuber Armaan Malik's new 'gf' arrives at his home, watch viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has hit the headlines since announcing the pregnancy of both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan has a huge fan following of about 1.5 million on his social media profiles as a content creator, and his stardom is continuing to rise. Once again the YouTuber has occupied a spot on the list of trends. It's all because of his "new gf." In the new clip, Armaan's new gf arrives at his home and the reaction of his two pregnant wives is a must-watch.

Take a look here:

.

In the now-viral video, Armaan's new gf is seen arrving at his house. When his prganant wives saw her, they start arguing. Armaan Malik informs his wives that the high-voltage drama was a prank, but Payal and Kritika threaten to kick them out of the house. They didn't realize Armaan was playing a joke on them.

Previously, Armaan drew the attention of netizens with his latest viral video, in which he is seen slapping his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Watch it here:

Recently, Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, has reacted angrily to singer Armaan Malik's controversial remarks about him. The popular singer earlier stated that he finds news about his namesake 'disgusting'. Armaan and his two wives have now called out singer Armaan Malik, who took to social media to lash out at Malik and his two wives. Watch the clip here