YouTuber Armaan Malik's gold chain snatched by two bikers, video goes viral

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has been making news since announcing the pregnancy of both his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan's celebrity knows no bounds, with a tremendous fan following of about 1.5 million on his social media handles. He frequently makes news for various reasons and is continuously the target of controversies and critics. Now again the Youtuber is making headlines for a different reason.

Armaan Malik frequently posts vlogs on his daily activities. Armaan revealed in his most recent vlog that robbers stole his gold chain. Armaan was on his way home from the gym. Then they were followed by two bikers. The person sitting next to the YouTuber became suspicious, but he ignored it. According to Armaan, the bike rider stopped his vehicle and one of them asked him for the address of the mall before grabbing his chain and fleeing. The robbers' bike didn't even have a licence plate. Armaan, on the other hand, has filed a police report. Payal Malik and Kritika Malik were both unhappy when Armaan Malik returned home. Because of the chain, Armaan has a significant scar on his neck.

Payal Malik, Armaan Malik's wife, gave birth to twins

Armaan Malik and Payal Malik welcomed twins into their lives on April 26, 2023. The lovely news flooded the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who broke the wonderful news with his big audience via his social media profile. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, paid a visit to the hospital as soon as the delivery was completed and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on their individual social media accounts.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's spouses

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is an Indian singer who married the stunning Payal Malik in 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name of the couple's child. However, six years later, in 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the odd circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika are the same. We've witnessed them regularly supporting and pampering each other like sisters. Kritika welcomed a newborn boy into their adorable family on April 6, 2023, and called him Zaid Malik.