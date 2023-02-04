Youtuber Armaan Malik 'marries' for third time, viral video shows reaction of his two pregnant wives

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, is well-known for his videos as well as his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan was recently trolled savagely for posting photos of his two wives, both of whom are expecting children from him. The two women in the photo were showing off their baby bumps. Armaan is now seen with a third woman, whom he introduces as his wife, in another viral video. Armaan Malik's third wife's name is Lakshya. Armaan shared the clip on his YouTube channel. In the now-viral video, he is seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives. When they see her, they start arguing.

Before we say anything watch the clip here:

After the high-voltage drama, Armaan Malik informs his wives that it was a prank, but Payal and Kritika threaten to kick them out of the house. They can't believe Armaan was playing a joke on them.

The clip went crazy viral on social media as it garnered more than 2.2 million views in just two days. Netizens shared their hilarious in the comment section.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

“I feel sad for the kid growing up in this kind of environment.,” shared a user. “2 min silence for the people who think this is unscripted,” commented another. “In next video he will be saying "guys the real prank was that the prank was not fake,” expressed a third. “Prank will not take much time to convert into reality,” posted a fourth.

Recently, Malik took to Instagram to announce that both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, are expecting children. Malik married Payal in 2011, and they have a son named Chirayu. He then married Kritika, his first wife's best friend, in 2018.