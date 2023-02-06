Search icon
Youtuber Armaan Malik 'marries' for third time, check his net worth, salary, source of income, educational qualification

According to Armaan Malik's profile, he is a digital content creator and has around 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Youtuber Armaan Malik 'marries' for third time

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik, who already has two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, recently shared a video in which he is seen with a third woman, whom Armaan Malik introduces as his third wife. In the video, which went viral on social media, Armaan Malik can be heard saying that the name of his third wifename is Lakshya. In the video, Armaan can be seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives.

When Payal and Kritika saw Armaan's third wife, they started arguing and after few minutes Armaan informed that it was a prank and he has not married for the third time. But Payal and Kritika got angry and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik has over 2.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator and has around 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Armaan's wives Payal and Kritika also have thousands of followers on social media. Malik's routine fitness vlogs often go viral.

Armaan Malik: Net worth

According to reports, Armaan Malik has a net worth of around 10-15 crores.

Armaan Malik: Source of income, salary

Armaan Malik’s salary is around Rs 3 lakhs per month, according to media reports. His main source of income is brand endorsements and modeling.

Armaan Malik education

Not much is known about Armaan Malik’s educational qualification. Some reports, however, claim that he is graduate.

