YouTuber Armaan Malik hits back at singer Armaan Malik, says 'Jalna Band Karo..'

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a famous YouTuber, is winning hearts with his entertaining videos with his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. But recently, the YouTuber and his two pregnant wives lashed out at singer Armaan Malik who has pulled up media for printing news about Malik and his two pregnant wives. Armaan Malik, the singer, tweeted on February 24, 2023, asking media outlets to stop referring to him as Armaan Malik (YouTuber), as his real name is Sandeep. He was even more disgusted by the YouTuber's relationship with the two women. "Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted." Singer Malik wrote on Twitter.

Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted https://t.co/8MrDZt5870 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2023

Following this, YouTuber Armaan Malik took to his YouTube handle and gave him a befitting reply. He claimed he did not steal the singer's name. One of his wives, Kritika, also confirmed this. He also stated that the name Armaan Malik is not patented, so two people with the same name are possible.

Watch the entire clip here:

Armaan Malik, a Hyderabad-based YouTuber with two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, revealed in December of last year that both of his partners are pregnant.

For those who are unaware, Armaan Malik married Payal Malik in the year 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik remarried Kritika Malik in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss.