Youtuber Armaan Malik grooves with two pregnant wives on Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao, viral video impresses internet

This time, the three of them can be seen grooving to Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, made headlines after simultaneously announcing both of his wives' pregnancies on Instagram. Malik, who has over 1 million Instagram followers, has garnered even more attention since then.  Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's notice when he dropped some new dance clips with his pregnant wives Kritika and Payal.  This time, the three of them can be seen grooving to Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao'.

The viral video starts with Armaan and his pregnant wives Kritika and Payal grooving to the catchy song's beats. They aced the dance steps, and their coordination was flawless.

After being posted online, the video was watched over 366,000 times. Netizens were astounded and praised them in the comments area.

"Zindagi ho toh armaan bhai jaisi," one person said. "This is fantastic!" exclaimed another. "Wow, mazza aagya yaar," said a third. "Simply superb," a fourth said. "Wow armaan bhai, cha gaye aap," said a fifth. "Fantastic, bro," a sixth with a love emoticon added.

