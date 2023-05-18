Search icon
Youtuber Armaan Malik grabs first wife Payal from back, viral video shows reaction of second wife Kritika

This time the YouTuber took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video with her wives Payal and Kritika. In the clip, both of his wives can be seen slapping Armaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik and his family are overjoyed because he became a father for the second time on April 6, 2023, with the birth of his son, Zaid Malik, with his second wife, Kritika Malik. Not only that, but Armaan welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik, on April 26, 2023. Once again, the YouTuber's prank videos have made attention.

This time the YouTuber took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video with her wives Payal and Kritika. In the clip, both of his wives can be seen slapping Armaan. However, the entire video is scripted and it is made for fun purpose. Before we describe the entire clip, it's much better if you watch it all here:

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins.
Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins on April 26, 2023. The fantastic news was conveyed in the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who announced the wonderful news with his enormous social media following. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, arrived at the hospital shortly after the delivery and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on each of their own social media profiles.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's spouses
For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is an Indian singer who married the stunning Payal Malik in 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name of the couple's child. However, six years later, in 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the odd circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika are the same. We've witnessed them regularly supporting and pampering each other like sisters. Kritika welcomed a newborn boy into their adorable family on April 6, 2023, and called him Zaid Malik.

 

