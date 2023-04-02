Youtuber Armaan Malik gifts 'diamond earrings' to pregnant wife Payal in viral video, netizens call him 'best husband'

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has become an online sensation and has a large social media fan base. For the uninitiated, Armaan is married to two lovely women, Kritika and Payal, both of whom are currently pregnant. As the family is counting the days for the arrival of their babies, Armaan has now gifted a precious gift to her wife Payal. Yes, you heard it right

The renowned YouTuber has shared the heartwarming clip on his YouTube channel. Well, it shows Armaan and Kritika gifting diamond earrings to Payal. The viral video also captures the priceless reaction of Payal after receiving the gift. Watch the clip here:

Armaan Malik's sone ka jhoola





Kritika and Payal Malik received some new baby items before their deliveries. The pregnant women unwrapped a courier that arrived at their house early in the morning and gave their admirers a peek inside. The unique bundle included a special cot with a gold stand. Kritika revealed that they had purchased this'sone ka jhoola' for their soon-to-be-born babies and that she would have a picture shoot of the three babies done in that cot. Chirayu was impressed by the beige-colored cot, which was both opulent and comfortable.

Love life of Armaan Malik

In 2011, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, and the couple had a boy, Chirayu Malik. Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, for the second time without divorcing her after six years of marital bliss. Since then, the four of them have coexisted peacefully in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan shocked the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his spouses, Kritika and Payal.