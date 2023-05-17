YouTuber Armaan Malik gets 'tight slap' from wife Kritika for THIS reason, video goes viral

screengrab

Viral video: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, routinely attracts attention on social media for a variety of reasons. He is frequently involved in controversies and trolls, yet he does not appear to be troubled by them. His most recent viral video, which featured his wife Kritika Malik, has re-captured the interest of internet users. This time the YouTuber took to his official Instagram handle and shared a scripted video with her second wife Kritika. Well, the clip is an old video. Kritika in the clip can be seen slapping the YouTuber. Before we describe the entire clip, it's much better if you watch it all here:

Earlier also Armaan shared a video with her wives Payal and Kritika. In the clip, Kritika is seen slapping one of Armaan's friend for molesting her. However, the entire video was scripted and it was made for awareness purposes.

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins

On April 26, 2023, Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins into their lives. The wonderful news was shared in the comments area of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who shared the fantastic news with his large social media audience. Kritika Malik, Payal's sautan, came to the hospital as soon as the delivery was over and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was posted to each of their personal social media pages.

Armaan Malik and his two wives

Armaan's marital path has been unusual. He first married Payal in 2011, and the couple had a son named Chirayu Malik. Armaan, on the other hand, married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018 without divorcing Payal. Despite their unusual circumstances, Payal and Kritika have a deep bond and frequently support and care for each other as sisters. Kritika gave birth to a baby boy called Zaid Malik on April 6, 2023, adding another member to their beloved family.