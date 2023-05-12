Youtuber Armaan Malik gets 'stitches' after meeting with 'accident', viral video shows reaction of his first wife Payal

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is enjoying the best time of his life with his family. On April 6, 2023, he became a father again with the birth of his son, Zaid Malik, by his second wife, Kritika Malik. On April 26, 2023, he welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik. Armaan has been sharing beautiful peeks of his newborn babies since then. And now, the YouTuber has released a video in which he plays a prank on his first wife, Payal.

Armaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself laying with a few bandages on his head. However, later it was revealed that the entire video was scripted.

Armaan posted a sweet video of himself and his one-month-old son, Zaid Malik

Armaan took to Instagram on May 10, 2023, and shared a sweet video with his kid, Zaid Malik. In the video, Zaid was dressed in a blue onesie with a bow on the neck. He was also wearing a matching baby hat. Armaan was seen lavishing affection on his one-month-old child. He added a heart emoji to the post's caption.

Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's wife, celebrated her step-son Chirayu's birthday with a panda-themed party

Armaan Malik's regular Vlogs have shown each aspect of his life. Chirayu Malik, his first kid, turned seven years old on May 5, 2023, and his family celebrated with a party. Kritika said in the Vlog that Payal took an early discharge to celebrate Chirayu's seventh birthday with his siblings.

Kritika also showed off the glimpses from Chirayu's panda-themed birthday party, which they hosted on their terrace. The cake-cutting celebration was set against a green leafy backdrop with Happy Birthday marquee lights. The party had a floor sitting arrangement with a large table in the centre and Panda-themed balloons. Watch the entire clip here:



Who is Armaan Malik

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a kid, Chirayu Malik. After six years of wedded bliss, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have coexisted harmoniously in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan astonished the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.