Youtuber Armaan Malik first wife Payal 'pulls' hair and 'beats' second wife Kritika, video is viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, and his family are relishing every moment with the new members of their family. Recently, the content provider was gifted with three children. The content creator has recently been blessed with three children. Armaan has a son with his second wife, Kritika Malik, and twins with his first wife, Payal Malik. For the uninitiated, Payal and Armaan already have a kid, Chirayu Malik.

Well, the YouTuber attracts attention on social media for a variety of reasons. His most recent viral video, which featured the scripted fight between his two wives Payal and Kritika has re-captured the interest of internet users. Armaan's second wife Kritika took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video with her YouTuber's first wife Payal. In the clip, both of his wives can be seen fighting physically and slapping each other. However, every part of the video is scripted and created for entertainment purposes only. It's much better if you watch the complete clip before we describe it:

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins

Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins on April 26, 2023. The fantastic news was conveyed in the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who announced the wonderful news with his enormous social media following. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, arrived at the hospital shortly after the delivery and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on each of their own social media profiles.



Kritika Malik slams trolls for troubling her for the names of her children

Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's second wife, recently lambasted the trolls for demeaning their children's names in a new video. In response, she stated that Armaan liked the names, therefore they chose them for their children, and it had nothing to do with religion. Kritika can be heard stating in the video:

"Saare naam bahut ache hote hain chahe Hindu naam ho, chahe Muslim naam ho chahe Sikh naam ho chahe Christian naam ho. Chiku ke papa ko jo naam pasand aaye the humne wo naam rakhe hain iske peeche unka ek alag thought hai. Unko ye naam starting se bahut zyada pasand the to hum chahte the jo naam unhe pasand ho hum wahi rakhe bachon ke."

About Armaan Malik

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a kid, Chirayu Malik. After six years of wedded bliss, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have coexisted harmoniously in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan astonished the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.