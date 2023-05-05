YouTuber Armaan Malik discloses the reason for choosing 'Muslim' names for his kids, viral video sparks debate

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, has made headlines after both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, became mothers at the same time. While Payal gave birth to twins, Kritika had a baby boy. As the trio has been sharing each daily update about this happy journey with their massive fan following, they are also facing social media trolling for choosing Muslim names for the kids. For the uninitiated, the YouTuber has named his kids as Ayan-Tuba (for Payal's twins) and Zaid (for Kritika's son). And now in a new video, Armaan's second wife Kritika has slammed the trolls for their mocking. Before anything, watch the clip here:

In the video, Kritika can be heard saying, "Saare naam bahut ache hote hain chahye Hindu naam ho, chahe Muslim naam ho chahe Sikh naam ho chahe Christian naam ho. Chiku ke papa ko jo naam pasand aaye the humne wo naam rakhe hain iske peeche unka ek alag thought hai. Unko ye naam starting se bahut zyada pasand the to hum chahte the jo naam unhe pasand ho hum wahi rakhe bachon ko".

Kritika also revealed the meaning of baby girl Tuba's name. She stated, "Tuba ka matlab hai heaven me ek tree hai usko bolte hain tuba. Ye jo naam hai jb Chiku pet me tab bhi Chiku ke papa soch rahe the ki agar ladki hui to Tuba rakhenge, jab Zaid pet me tha tab bhi humne socha tha ki ladki hogi to Tuba rakhenge. Is naam ke saath unka bahut zyada emotion juda pda hai to ye naam hum change nahi kar sakte".

When Armaan Malik showed the faces of his newborn babies

Armaan posted a Vlog from the hospital on May 1, 2023, when his second wife, Kritka, met Payal's twins for the first time inside the NICU. Kritika was overcome with emotion and was observed crying when she first met the babies. Kritika stated in the video: "Yeh moment mai ne kabhi nahi dekha jindagi mein. Mai itni khush kabhi nahi hui."

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.