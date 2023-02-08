Youtuber Armaan Malik dances with his two pregnant wives in new viral video, netizens are impressed

screengrab

New Delhi: On the internet, one can come across a variety of strange things. But we bet this story about a desi YouTuber and his wives will end up leaving you lost for words. Yes, you read that correctly. Armaan Malik's two wives are both pregnant and he was in the news again for a video that he uploaded where he reportedly got married for the third time. However, it is just a prank he is pulling on his wives. Now once again, a video of Armaan Malik and his two wives is going crazy viral on social media. In the viral video, the three of them can be seen grooving to 'Dushman Khandani' song. Watch it here:

The viral video opens with Armaan grooving energetically to the beats of the catchy song with his pregnant wives Kritika and Payal. They simply nailed the dance performance and their coordination was also on-point.

After being posted online, the video was viewed more than 870,000 times. Netizens were absolutely impressed and lauded their performance in the comments box.

One user wrote, "Zindagi toh armaan bhai jee rahe hai" Another user wrote,"Super se bhi upar"

Earlier the Youtuber shared a video in which he is seen with a third woman, whom Armaan Malik introduces as his third wife. In the video, which went viral on social media, Armaan Malik can be heard saying that the name of his third wifename is Lakshya. In the video, Armaan can be seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives.

When Payal and Kritika saw Armaan's third wife, they started arguing and after few minutes Armaan informed that it was a prank and he has not married for the third time. But Payal and Kritika got angry and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's YouTube channel has over 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers. Payal and Kritika, Armaan's wives, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs frequently go viral.

Here are some entertaining clips of Armaan Malik with his two wives, Payal and Kritika: