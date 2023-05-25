Youtuber Armaan Malik carries new born son in travel bag, viral video makes internet furious

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a prominent YouTuber, and his family are enjoying every moment with their new family members. The content creator was recently blessed with three children. Armaan has a son from his second marriage to Kritika Malik and twins from his first marriage to Payal Malik. Payal and Armaan already have a child, Chirayu Malik, for those who are unaware.

The YouTuber, on the other hand, draws attention on social media for a variety of reasons. This time his most recent viral video has divided the internet. The viral video shows Armaan carrying his newborn son in a travel bag while roaming in the house. This YouTuber's action infuriated netizens, who chastised Armaan for his careless behaviour. Watch the viral video here:

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins

Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins on April 26, 2023. The fantastic news was conveyed in the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who announced the wonderful news with his enormous social media following. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, arrived at the hospital shortly after the delivery and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on each of their own social media profiles.

Kritika Malik slams trolls for troubling her for the names of her children

Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's second wife, recently lambasted the trolls for demeaning their children's names in a new video. In response, she stated that Armaan liked the names, therefore they chose them for their children, and it had nothing to do with religion. Kritika can be heard stating in the video:

"Saare naam bahut ache hote hain chahe Hindu naam ho, chahe Muslim naam ho chahe Sikh naam ho chahe Christian naam ho. Chiku ke papa ko jo naam pasand aaye the humne wo naam rakhe hain iske peeche unka ek alag thought hai. Unko ye naam starting se bahut zyada pasand the to hum chahte the jo naam unhe pasand ho hum wahi rakhe bachon ke."

About Armaan Malik

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a kid, Chirayu Malik. After six years of wedded bliss, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have coexisted harmoniously in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan astonished the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.