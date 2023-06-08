Youtuber Armaan Malik 'carelessly' grabs newborn son to shoot Insta reel, viral video makes internet angry

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a prominent YouTuber known for his entertaining content, is currently experiencing the joy of expanding his family. In recent times, Armaan has been blessed with the arrival of three new members to his household. This includes his son from his second marriage with Kritika Malik, as well as twins from his first marriage with Payal Malik. It's important to note that Armaan and Payal already have a child together, named Chirayu Malik.

While Armaan enjoys a significant following on social media, his recent viral video has caused quite a stir and sparked a heated debate among internet users. The video showcases Armaan casually carrying his newborn son while shooting a dance reel for his Instagram account. However, some viewers have expressed deep concern and frustration, perceiving Armaan's handling of the baby as "careless" and potentially endangering the child's safety.

This controversial video has generated a substantial amount of backlash from netizens who have criticized Armaan for his perceived lack of responsibility and caution. Many individuals have taken to various online platforms to express their discontent with his actions, highlighting the importance of proper care and attentiveness when handling infants. It has become a divisive topic, with differing opinions on whether Armaan's behavior was truly careless or if it was simply a harmless moment unintentionally misconstrued.

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins

Armaan Malik and his wife, Payal Malik, were blessed with the arrival of twin babies. The joyous news was shared by Armaan himself through their social media accounts on April 26, 2023. The couple received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their followers. Soon after the delivery, Payal's close friend, Kritika Malik, visited the hospital and expressed her blessings for the new parents of twins. A video capturing this heartwarming moment was shared across their individual social media profiles.

About Armaan Malik

To provide some background information, Armaan Malik, a well-known personality, entered into matrimony with his first wife, Payal, in 2011. Together, they have a child named Chirayu Malik. However, after six years of their marital journey, Armaan made a surprising decision. In 2018, he married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without obtaining a divorce from his first wife. This unconventional arrangement led to all four individuals cohabiting harmoniously under one roof.

However, the story took another unexpected turn on December 4, 2022, when Armaan Malik astonished the internet with a major announcement. He revealed that both of his wives, Kritika and Payal, were pregnant, simultaneously expecting children. This news created a significant buzz and captured widespread attention. The unique circumstance of two wives expecting babies at the same time added an intriguing element to Armaan's family dynamic, further fueling public curiosity and interest.