YouTuber Armaan Malik and his pregnant wives bring 'sone ka jhoola' for babies, viral video melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, frequently makes news for various reasons. He is continuously subjected to controversies and trolls, but he appears unfazed by them. Armaan Malik adores both of his spouses, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, and has taken excellent care of them both during their pregnancies. The adoring husband additionally hosted two godh bharai functions for his pregnant wives and shared videos from the same.

Armaan Malik recently posted a video to his YouTube channel, offering his fans a sneak peek at the new items he and his pregnant wives purchased for their soon-to-be-born children. For the uninitiated, while Payal is expecting twins, Kritika will only be a mother to one child, so the YouTuber family has begun arranging new baby items at their house. The title of the video, however, drew everyone's attention because it disclosed that Armaan Malik had bought a 'sone ka jhoola' for their soon-to-be-born babies. When the package was eventually opened, it revealed a special cot with a gold stand. Kritika revealed that they had purchased this'sone ka jhoola' for their soon-to-be-born babies and that she would have a picture shoot of the three babies done in that cot. Chirayu was awestruck by the beige-colored cot, which was both opulent and comfortable.\

Watch the complete clip here:

Payal and Kritika's fight

Kritika Malik recently shared a video of her fight with Armaan's first wife, Payal, in which we can see Kritika getting ready for the baby shower ceremony when Payal becomes enraged because she is late. This irritates Kritika, and soon the two women begin arguing in front of the entire family. Kritika's mother also enters the fray and attempts to mediate the dispute. But their squabble becomes so heated that Payal furiously throws her dupatta in front of Kritika and walks away. However, Armaan Malik subsequently revealed that the fight was only to create YouTube content and that they have a wonderful working relationship.



Armaan Malik's love story

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a boy, Chirayu Malik. After six years of marital bliss, Armaan married Payal's closest friend, Kritika, again in 2018, without divorcing her. Since then, the four of them have coexisted peacefully in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan stunned the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his spouses, Kritika and Payal.



.