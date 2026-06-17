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YouTube 'Tutorial' Backfires: Telangana couple arrested over fake Rs 500 note printing; video goes viral

A couple in Telangana was arrested for printing fake Rs 500 notes at home after learning the method from YouTube videos, with police seizing counterfeit notes and printing equipment.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

YouTube 'Tutorial' Backfires: Telangana couple arrested over fake Rs 500 note printing; video goes viral
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Recently in Telangana, a couple was arrested after police discovered that they were printing fake Rs 500 notes at home using methods learned from YouTube videos.

Couple arrested in fake currency case

Police in Nalgonda, Telangana, arrested Bezawada Rajeev, also known as Raju, aged 38 and his wife Durgam Pavani, aged 26, for operating a counterfeit currency operation from their home. The couple reportedly produced fake Rs 500 notes after learning the process from online videos.

Police officials stated that the accused bought an HP printer, bond paper, and other supplies online to start printing fake currency. They used a printer-scanner to create the counterfeit notes and tried to make them resemble real currency.

How the operation was carried out

The couple printed fake notes on high-quality bond paper as per the investigator's report. After printing, they cut the sheets into currency-sized notes with scissors and rulers. The accused then tried to pass these fake notes in busy public areas. Police noted that the duo mainly focused on crowded shops, weekly markets and small businesses where transactions happened quickly and fake notes were less likely to be noticed right away.

Elderly shopkeepers were among their main targets. The case came to public attention after a milkman named Avula Kiran received a fake Rs 500 note and reported it to the police, leading to an investigation.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico’s new superfan? Merlin Duck rocks El Tri jersey post SA win; video goes viral

Police investigation and arrest

After the complaint, police formed a special team to trace the accused. On 15 June, the couple was arrested by the team.  During the raid, officers managed to recover 15 counterfeit RS 500 notes totalling Rs 7,500, along with an HP printer-cum-scanner, roughly 100 sheets of bond paper, various cut paper bits, scissors, steel rulers, a sparkle pen and a motorcycle. Officials mentioned that they are now probing whether more hands are in the racket and what the actual total scale of the operation might be.

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