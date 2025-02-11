YouTube has now removed Ranveer Allahabadia's controversial video following widespread outrage and multiple complaints alleging vulgarity.

YouTube has taken down a contentious episode of comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India's Got Latent’ following a notice from the Modi government. The episode in question featured popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia making obscene jokes, sparking widespread outrage and multiple complaints alleging vulgarity.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcast, announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian government has blocked the controversial episode following government orders. Gupta also shared a screenshot from YouTube, showing the episode's unavailability due to a government complaint. The screenshot displayed the message: "Video unavailable... This content is not available on the country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

This move comes after the episode sparked outrage and complaints about its vulgarity. Ranveer Allahbadia, the popular podcaster with 4.5 million Instagram followers and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, made crude comments on the roast show 'India's Got Latent' hosted by Samay Raina. The viral clip from the episode shows Allahbadia asking a contestant a disturbing and explicit question. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." he asked.

The explicit question sparked widespread outrage, prompting calls for stricter online content regulations. Amidst the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia apologized for his remarks, admitting they were "inappropriate" and "not even funny." He acknowledged comedy isn't his strength and expressed remorse. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reached out to Allahbadia and show host Samay Raina, requesting they appear before investigators and cooperate with the ongoing inquiry into the controversy.

Mumbai Police has launched an inquiry into complaints against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others involved in a controversial episode. Allahbadia's comments prompted calls for stricter online content regulations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted at action, emphasizing the need for dignified self-expression and adherence to societal norms against obscenity.