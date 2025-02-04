First introduced at the Made by YouTube 2024 event, this feature allows creators to share updates, engage with subscribers, and build a stronger community within their channels

YouTube has announced the wider rollout of its Communities feature, giving more creators a new way to connect with their audience. First introduced at the Made by YouTube 2024 event, this feature allows creators to share updates, engage with subscribers, and build a stronger community within their channels.

Subscribers can react to posts, leave comments, and interact with their favorite creators directly on YouTube. This move is part of YouTube’s plan to become the main platform for creator-fan engagement, reducing the need for external apps like Discord and Reddit.

The Communities feature acts as a discussion space within a creator’s channel. It lets creators post updates, polls, and images, while subscribers can comment and interact. However, for now, this feature is only available on YouTube’s mobile app.

To ensure a safe environment, YouTube has introduced moderation tools. Creators can control who can post, and a new Community Hub tool helps filter inappropriate content. Additionally, YouTube is renaming the Community tab to "Posts", but all existing features will remain the same.

The Communities feature will not be enabled by default. Instead, YouTube is sending invitations to selected creators through email and in-app notifications. Creators can check their eligibility by visiting their channel page and selecting "Go to Community".