Youths sing Hanuman Chalisa outside Gurugram café, video goes viral

A group of youngsters have been singing the Hanuman Chalisa outside a café in Haryana’s Gurugram for some months. Now, a video of them singing outside the café has been doing rounds on social media. ANI also posted the video on Twitter. The caption reads, “Haryana: Spiritual jamming by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram. Youth outside this cafe chant Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday.”

The video has been garnering positive response from the netizens. While some believe it a step towards reclaiming the lost ground among youths as far as going back to the religion is concerned, some find the song pretty enchanting and addictive. Either way, it shows how religious songs can also be the songs of the masses.

Many such songs have gotten registered in the popular culture in recent times. For example, popular bhajans such as ‘Shri Ram baithe hain mere seene me’ and ‘Raadhe Raadhe chale aayenge behari’ have found audiences in various quarters, and have also gone on to fetch a couple of remixed versions.

Hanuman Chalisa is part of daily rituals in countless Hindu households, but youngsters deciding to sing it in groups outside public places is probably a new phenomenon that shows how strong cultural roots decide community behaviour is all ears.

