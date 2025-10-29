Youth chases Thane cop after being fined for not wearing helmet, here’s what happened next

The clip, likely shot by someone present at the scene, shows the rider confronting two traffic officers and stopping their scooter.

A video showing a biker blocking a Mumbai traffic police officer after being fined has gone viral, prompting a response from the police department.

This incident occurred after the man, who had been fined for not wearing a helmet, was stopped by police for riding a scooter with a broken number plate.

The clip, likely shot by someone present at the scene, shows the rider confronting two traffic officers and stopping their scooter. The incident, which quickly surfaced on social media, prompted users to question the rider's actions and the police's conduct.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Pankaj Shirsat later issued a clarification. He stated that Havildars Gaikwad and Shelar were on beat marshal duty on the afternoon of the incident. He further explained that Gaikwad was using a friend's vehicle at the time.

Shirsat said, "During his duty, Gaikwad issued a challan to a young man for riding without a helmet and then continued his patrol. When they returned to the same area, the same young man maliciously filmed the officers and circulated it online."

He clarified that the viral claim that the police scooter lacked a number plate is misleading. He said, "The rear number plate was installed, only the front one was not properly installed." The officer further stated that the correct number plate was installed the next day, and a fine of approximately 2,000 rupees was issued for driving without mirrors and without a 'Police Patil' sign.

Shirsat also warned against such road clashes. He said, "Making such videos or stopping vehicles is extremely dangerous. It can endanger one's own life and that of the police officers. If anyone has a complaint about a challan, they can file a complaint on the traffic app."

