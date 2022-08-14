Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Youth celebrates breakup party in Bihar by cutting cake with pistol, video goes viral

The viral video shows 'Amit and Nisha breakup day' written on the cake and a sad Bhojpuri song could be heard playing in the background.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Youth celebrates breakup party in Bihar by cutting cake with pistol, video goes viral
File Photo

A video from Samastipur, Bihar, is going viral on social media in which a youth throws a party to hide the pain of his breakup and is seen cutting the cake with a pistol.

The viral video shows 'Amit and Nisha breakup day' written on the cake and a sad Bhojpuri song could be heard playing in the background. According to the information, this video was recorded at Maniyarpur village, which is located in the Vidyapatinagar police station area of Samastipur district. 

 

According to the video, the breakup party is taking place in a deserted location which was decorated with lighting already arranged. However, the location of this video has not been confirmed.

The video shows that plans for decoration and lighting have also been prepared for this occasion and a drone camera is also used to capture the celebration. Food and beverages were also provided and a gift can also be seen on the table. 

The youngsters take pictures one by one while swinging cheerfully while the young man poses for a photo with all of his friends waving a pistol, and everyone is seen dancing.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.