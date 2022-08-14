Youth celebrates breakup party in Bihar by cutting cake with pistol, video goes viral

File Photo

A video from Samastipur, Bihar, is going viral on social media in which a youth throws a party to hide the pain of his breakup and is seen cutting the cake with a pistol.

The viral video shows 'Amit and Nisha breakup day' written on the cake and a sad Bhojpuri song could be heard playing in the background. According to the information, this video was recorded at Maniyarpur village, which is located in the Vidyapatinagar police station area of Samastipur district.

According to the video, the breakup party is taking place in a deserted location which was decorated with lighting already arranged. However, the location of this video has not been confirmed.

The video shows that plans for decoration and lighting have also been prepared for this occasion and a drone camera is also used to capture the celebration. Food and beverages were also provided and a gift can also be seen on the table.

The youngsters take pictures one by one while swinging cheerfully while the young man poses for a photo with all of his friends waving a pistol, and everyone is seen dancing.