Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'

Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'

Raaj Kumar slapped Dilip Kumar so hard in 1959, they never worked together for three decades until this blockbuster film reunited them

BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captai

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote, "True words, keep your pockets ready to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurugram."

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video of a Russian woman detailing her "basic expenses" in India has gone viral, sparking a heated debate over the cost of living in Gurugram. Victoria Kovan, who lives in the city, revealed that she spends Rs 1.2 lakh per month on rent for her 1BHK apartment, besides Rs 15,000 on electricity, Rs 40,000 on groceries, Rs 30,000 on shopping, Rs 20,000 on medicines and about Rs 1,000 on every Uber Black ride. The video begins with the line: "They say life is very cheap in India... and so are my basic monthly expenses in Gurugram."

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote, "True words, keep your pockets ready to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurugram." Following criticism, she clarified, "I am not complaining, just stating facts. To maintain a good lifestyle, you have to keep your pockets ready."

Check out the post:

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, "1,20,000 Rs in Rent? Babe, your owner is ripping you off."

Another user said, "120000 for flat!??? You live in heaven or something?? Need a room tour ASAP."

A third person commented, "Maybe take a regular Uber instead of black? An apt with lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai."

A fourth user wrote, "15k electricity? You are bitcoin mining or what?"

Also read: Delhi Metro passenger shares how she was scammed of Rs 80 at Mayur Vihar station: 'It hurts more than money'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark…
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur,
Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'
Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty
Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...
Is Elon Musk on track to be first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE