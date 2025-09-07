'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
VIRAL
A video of a Russian woman detailing her "basic expenses" in India has gone viral, sparking a heated debate over the cost of living in Gurugram. Victoria Kovan, who lives in the city, revealed that she spends Rs 1.2 lakh per month on rent for her 1BHK apartment, besides Rs 15,000 on electricity, Rs 40,000 on groceries, Rs 30,000 on shopping, Rs 20,000 on medicines and about Rs 1,000 on every Uber Black ride. The video begins with the line: "They say life is very cheap in India... and so are my basic monthly expenses in Gurugram."
Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote, "True words, keep your pockets ready to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurugram." Following criticism, she clarified, "I am not complaining, just stating facts. To maintain a good lifestyle, you have to keep your pockets ready."
One user wrote, "1,20,000 Rs in Rent? Babe, your owner is ripping you off."
Another user said, "120000 for flat!??? You live in heaven or something?? Need a room tour ASAP."
A third person commented, "Maybe take a regular Uber instead of black? An apt with lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai."
A fourth user wrote, "15k electricity? You are bitcoin mining or what?"
Also read: Delhi Metro passenger shares how she was scammed of Rs 80 at Mayur Vihar station: 'It hurts more than money'