A little girl's beautiful dance on Punjabi song 'Tere Bina na Guzara E' is getting circulated all over social media and netizens cannot stop gushing over it!

The song is originally sung by singers Neeru Bajwa and Satinder Sartaaj and has gained immense popularity since its release.

The viral video, posted by Barkat Arora on Instagram, features her wearing a beautiful floral salwar-kameez and silver earrings. She left her curly hair open, looking absolutely adorable.

As she started dancing on the Punjabi song, a woman in background appearing to be her coach was also performing the dance, as the audience cheered loudly.

The little girl's expressions with every step were just too cute to handle.

"तेरे बिना ना गुजारा ऐ Gidda queen Spinning into happines Proudly embracing my Punjabi Roots Gidda Vibes, Punjabi Pride", the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

The viral clip has so far garnered over two lakh views, leaving netizens spellbound.

"Your dance lightens up my mother’s mood beta, keep it up bacche; god bless you", an user commented.

Another user couldn't help but praise her incredble expressions, which beautifully complemented the dance.

"Your expressions steal the show", he wrote.

"Aww cutie", a third joined.

Barkat Arora is a well-known personality on Instagram who keeps sharing her wonderful dance videos, showcasing her talent and skills.