'Youngest passenger ever': Karnataka-bound woman gives birth to baby boy at Delhi airport

Pregnant woman gave birth at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport just before boarding a flight from Delhi to Hubbali in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

'Youngest passenger ever': Karnataka-bound woman gives birth to baby boy at Delhi airport
'Youngest passenger ever': Karnataka-bound woman gives birth to baby boy at Delhi airport

At Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport, a woman went into labour while waiting for a flight, giving birth to a boy. The couple, who were waiting for their flight, were supposed to fly Tuesday morning to Hubbali, Karnataka, but "fate had something else in store for them," according to a doctor who helped the woman give birth at the terminal 3 medical facility.

According to the doctor who attended the woman during delivery, the woman's water had broken while she was in the bathroom. She was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, where she gave birth to a child. According to him, the woman arrived at the facility at 9:20 am, and the kid was born at around 9:40 am. It was the first child to be born at the Medanta facility of the Delhi international airport, according to the doctor.

The little "passenger" was welcomed at Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport, the tweet reads, "Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well."

 

 

The mother and her child were driven from the airport to a neighbouring private hospital, according to Singh. The Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 witnesses a good amount of daily visitor numbers. The airport there is among the busiest in the world.

