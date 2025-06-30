Vietnam-based content creator Dustin Chevrier shared the clip on his Instagram handle during his recent visit to India.

An American vlogger's video has gone viral, in which an Indian mother is lovingly feeding him food. The clip has left social media users emotional and nostalgic.

Vietnam-based content creator Dustin Chevrier shared the clip on his Instagram handle during his recent visit to India.

In the video, Dustin is sitting with a woman, probably his friend's mother, who mixes dal and rice with her hands before feeding him food. "Mom is mixing the food for me, just to make sure I eat it right," he says with a smile as she gently serves him one morsel after another, just like countless Indian mothers do for their children.

In Indian culture, being fed by one's mother is often considered a sign of deep affection. And Dustin's video seems to echo the same sentiment. "Indian mom feeds me like a baby," the caption of the video reads.

Watch here

Social media reaction

Social media users flooded the post with love and praise.

One user said, "You will eat more when your mother feeds you.''

Another said, "Only Indian mothers can do this."

A third user said, "For Indian mothers, their children never grow up."

Another user wrote, "She doesn't just feed you. She gives you all her warmth and care. You are truly blessed."

Many users said that the video reminded them of their mothers, especially those who are no longer with them. One comment read, "Sometimes I miss my late mother, she also used to feed me like this." Another user said, "Food always tastes better when fed with love."

Also read: Meet man, impersonator of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who earns a living by..., recognised as the world's...