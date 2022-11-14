‘You should stick to acting…’: Twitter user criticizes Harshvarddhan Kapoor’s acting

Harshvarddhan Kapoor, son of seasoned actor Anil Kapoor made his acting debut in Saiyami Kher and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016. Since then, the actor has taken the lead roles in a variety of out-of-the-ordinary films, including Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs. AK, Ray, and the most recent, Thar. While Starkid is frequently made fun of for a variety of reasons, a social media user recently insulted the actor for sharing his thoughts on the Chelsea football team.

A person tweeted talking about the team, “Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all season and especially last few games.”

Great when ? Had a good run in the ucl with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better then they actually were https://t.co/GPgm67MJiv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 12, 2022

To this, Harshvarddhan responded, “Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favorable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that led to the fan base thinking that a group of players were better than they actually were.”

What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run.. no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me.. but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on twitter that no one will ever know or care about .. good day https://t.co/4NNvPL3QQx November 12, 2022

Also Read: Bengaluru cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit amazes internet, video goes viral) A Twitter user who insulted the actor by writing, "Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn't a great player," didn't take well to this debate. There’s a reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate…” With a tweet that said, “What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run…” Harshvarddhan quickly fired back. “No need to get salty and personalise it and attack me… but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about… good day.” (

The actor had previously expressed his annoyance with publications citing his box office results without mentioning his performances on his birthday. He had said, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where they summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like Bhavesh Joshi Ak Vs Ak Ray and Thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of BJS n mirzya. It's almost like they’re completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judges an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don’t expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues.”