CID, the iconic TV series that shaped our childhood, made a strong comeback with striking Season 2 on Sony Channel. However, the makers recently announced a shocking and painful decision to kill off one of the show's most beloved characters - ACP Pradyuman himself!

The character, played by actor Shivaji Satam, is set to die in upcoming episodes. As the news left the fans devastated, netizens are re-sharing some of his iconic dialogues from the show to pay an emotional tribute to the character that ruled our hearts since childhood.

Some of his popular dialogues like - "Daya, darwaza tod do", "Kuchh toh gadbad hai" - are doing rounds on social media.

Here's how netizens react

An 'X' user shared an emotional post, paying tribute to ACP Pradyuman.

Another user took to 'X', sharing his views on Pradyuman's character's demise. "You are not a part of CID@shivaajisatamsir. You are CID. This was conceived for you and it cannot exist without you. We don't know if this is a marketing strategy or there's some other truth behind it. All we know is we know ACP PRADYUMAN will return! He has to return!"

A third joined, "I know i can't imagine it, still being positive & hopeful bcz my heart can never accept it.@shivaajisatamsir you were, you are & you will always be my ACP sir for any time to come. Without you it's impossible & unimaginable"

Apparently, netizens are not happy with the CID makers' decision. However, as per media reports, after Pradyuman's character's exit from the show, the makers will first analyse the viewers' response. And out beloved ACP 'sir' can return with his bold and brave aura, you never know!