Bollywood music has a global fanbase, and a recent viral video proves it once again. A German woman has won hearts online with her energetic dance to the hit song Soni Soni from the 2000 film Mohabbatein. The video, shared on Instagram by Nina, who describes herself as a "German Bollywood Dancer," has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, Nina is seen dancing with enthusiasm, perfectly matching the choreography from the film. The original song plays on a television in the background, and she effortlessly mirrors the dance steps with precision and grace. Her caption read, "POV: You're a German Bollywood fan and can't resist this song on Holi."

Watch

Netizens reaction

The video has received widespread appreciation, with netizens praising her passion for Bollywood dance. One user commented, “The moves, the expressions, the passion. You nailed it, girl!!!” Another wrote, “I’m sure you can easily face off many Bollywood dancers.”

About the song

Soni Soni, composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, and others, remains a festive favourite even after more than two decades. With Nina’s viral dance, the song has once again captured the attention of Bollywood fans worldwide.

