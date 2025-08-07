'You must work 12 hours': LinkedIn job post asking for 72-hour work week leaves internet furious

People demanded stricter labour laws and better workplace rights in India, and highlighted how overwork has become the norm in some companies.

Every other day, we hear some news about toxic work culture and work-life balance. Amid this ongoing discussion, imagine applying for a job and being told, "You must work 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, without any excuses." Sounds absurd? This is what a Pune-based company asked in its recruitment form, and now the internet is going gaga over it. At a time when the world is moving towards shorter workweeks and better work-life balance, this bold question from the company has sparked a serious debate online. The form, shared by a LinkedIn user and later posted on Reddit, asked candidates if they agreed with a 72-hour work week, calling it 'normal' and comparing it to 'SF tech culture'.

While some users laughed at the absurdity, many others criticised the mindset, calling it 'toxic', 'exploitative' and 'completely absurd'. People demanded stricter labour laws and better workplace rights in India, and highlighted how overwork has become the norm in some companies.

From memes to angry comments, netizens did not hold back. And what's the biggest concern? This may not be a single case but a growing trend.

Check out the viral post:

The post was shared with the caption, "Found this priceless job opportunity on LinkedIn." Reddit users flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, "Bro, I got a job in a similar organisation. They say if the candidate is negotiating, we don't want him to join us." Another user further wrote, "They take yes for desperate candidates, no sane person would say yes."

A third user said, "I hate companies that put these horrible expectations in the 'hustle culture' as 'work hard, play hard'." A fourth user added, "At least they can tell you that you can avoid this before you start the job. You don't have to go through an interview and then find out about this ridiculous work culture."

A fifth user said, "At least they can allow full work from home facility. Working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week leaves no time for life outside of work. I can barely do laundry and other chores on a 5 day, 8 hour day." Another user said, "This form should be titled: How desperate are you?"

