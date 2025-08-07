Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With “Humare Rakshak”- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeViral

VIRAL

'You must work 12 hours': LinkedIn job post asking for 72-hour work week leaves internet furious

People demanded stricter labour laws and better workplace rights in India, and highlighted how overwork has become the norm in some companies.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

'You must work 12 hours': LinkedIn job post asking for 72-hour work week leaves internet furious

TRENDING NOW

Every other day, we hear some news about toxic work culture and work-life balance. Amid this ongoing discussion, imagine applying for a job and being told, "You must work 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, without any excuses." Sounds absurd? This is what a Pune-based company asked in its recruitment form, and now the internet is going gaga over it. At a time when the world is moving towards shorter workweeks and better work-life balance, this bold question from the company has sparked a serious debate online. The form, shared by a LinkedIn user and later posted on Reddit, asked candidates if they agreed with a 72-hour work week, calling it 'normal' and comparing it to 'SF tech culture'.

While some users laughed at the absurdity, many others criticised the mindset, calling it 'toxic', 'exploitative' and 'completely absurd'. People demanded stricter labour laws and better workplace rights in India, and highlighted how overwork has become the norm in some companies.

From memes to angry comments, netizens did not hold back. And what's the biggest concern? This may not be a single case but a growing trend.

Check out the viral post:

femqxn7pp8hf1

The post was shared with the caption, "Found this priceless job opportunity on LinkedIn." Reddit users flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, "Bro, I got a job in a similar organisation. They say if the candidate is negotiating, we don't want him to join us." Another user further wrote, "They take yes for desperate candidates, no sane person would say yes."

A third user said, "I hate companies that put these horrible expectations in the 'hustle culture' as 'work hard, play hard'." A fourth user added, "At least they can tell you that you can avoid this before you start the job. You don't have to go through an interview and then find out about this ridiculous work culture."

A fifth user said, "At least they can allow full work from home facility. Working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week leaves no time for life outside of work. I can barely do laundry and other chores on a 5 day, 8 hour day." Another user said, "This form should be titled: How desperate are you?"

Also read: REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became...
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral
Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and...
Redefining India’s Digital Edge: How Amit Choubey’s Global Playbook is Powering Industry 4.0
Amit Choubey: Powering India's Industry 4.0 with a Global Digital Playbook
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE