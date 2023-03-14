‘You may write anything…’: Ashneer Grover tweets a request, post goes viral

Screen Grab

Ashneer Grover, a former co-founder of BharatPe, is not bothered by negative press but does have a humorous request. Mr. Grover offered the press to publish anything they want about him so long as a certain photo was used, which he posted on Twitter. "Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won't complain," Mr. Grover's tweet.

The former judge on "Shark Tank" in India posted a photograph of himself on Twitter stated, "I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs! I don't even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp!!"

Mr. Grover's tweet has gone viral, gaining over 10 lakhs views and over 18 thousand likes since it was first posted.

Mr. Grover, who became famous as a "Shark" or judge on the Indian business reality TV programme "Shark Tank," has been on a weight-loss struggle ever since. His attempts to maintain his health have been a frequent topic of conversation. He had previously updated his weight reduction efforts, saying that "eating healthily and walking kilometres" were responsible.

Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! pic.twitter.com/Z8HiDzlFuF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2023

Many Twitter users have commented on the viral post. One user commented, “Smarter, Younger, Conqueror. Seedhi Baat, No Doglapan!” Another commented, “Bhai Jo likhana hai likh, bas apun ka picture acha aana chahiye.” Another user commented, “