You may get 5 years in jail for forgetting wife's birthday in THIS country

Many married people will agree that often a husband forgets their wife's birthday. This is also one of the causes which lead to fights between husband and wife. More often than not, in such a situation, forgiving and forgetting is how things work, but in many places, husbands have to pay a heavy price for forgetting their wife's birthdays.

Today, we will tell you about a country where it is a crime to forget a wife's birthday. As per the law, the husband can also be imprisoned for up to five years for this crime.

This law is applicable in Samoa country famous for its beauty. As per media reports, in Samoa, if a husband forgets his wife's birthday for the first time, he is warned. If that mistake happens for the second time, then the husband gets a fine or jail sentence. There is a provision of imprisonment of up to 5 years for this crime in the law.

If reports are to be believed, there is a special team in place, in Samoa, to ensure that this law is followed. A separate team works for this at the police level. This team also takes immediate action on receiving such complaints. Not only this but wives are also told about this law by running awareness camps.