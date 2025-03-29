The Studio Ghibli-edit is everywhere on the internet! Every other person you see is trying the new trend that has taken the internet by storm. Even celebrities are using OpenAI’s latest native image generator to recreate Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style.

Well, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is among those to jump on the bandwagon. Her hubby and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha shared a series of Ghiblified images which included Parineeti. One of the images include the couple's wedding picture while another one had Raghav planting a kiss on wife Parineeti's cheeks. The couple looked amazing in the edits.

Let's check out the pictures

"We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too!" the Rajya Sabha MP captioned the post. Parineeti, taking to her Instagram stories, re-shared the pictures and wrote, "Obsessed with these".

After dating for a couple of years, Parineeti and Raghav exchnaged vows in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24, 2024.