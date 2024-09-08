'You know its a public...' Vijay Mallya’s Ganesh Chaturthi post sparks wave of funny memes online

Vijay Mallya, the businessman known for his high-profile legal troubles, has once again made headlines for his social media antics. This time, it’s not for his financial woes but for his latest post celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, which has quickly become a source of amusement online.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mallya shared a simple message on X (formerly Twitter): “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” This post, made just hours ago, has already racked up close to 400,000 views. Mallya’s timing, coinciding with a public holiday when banks are closed, triggered a wave of humorous responses from social media users.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all September 6, 2024

The reaction was swift and playful. One user pointed out, “You know it’s a public holiday when bro posts.” Another chimed in, “How to check public holiday—Holiday calendar cross, Vijay Mallya Tweet tick.” This was echoed by yet another comment, “Streak continues to tweet on Holiday only.” These comments reflect the light-hearted way in which Mallya’s social media habits are perceived.

Mallya’s pattern of posting only on holidays has become a well-known quirk. His timeline includes festive greetings for Diwali, Eid, Ugadi, Makara Sankranti, and other significant occasions. This trend has led to an ongoing joke among his followers about using his posts as an unofficial holiday calendar.