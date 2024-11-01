Late industrialist and veteran philanthropist Ratan Tata's love for dogs is no secret. But do you know that his affection towards dogs was deepened further when he met Tito, a German Shepherd puppy, during his visit to Jamshedpur?

Ratan Tata met Tito while he was on a visit to TELCO in Jamshedpur. According to Tata's biographer Thomas Mathew, the business tycoon was quite drawn to the puppy, and he made arrangements for it to be brought to his Mumbai-based home.

Uday Kumar, a TELCO-based dog trainer, was assigned the responsibility to bring the puppy to Tata's residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, the industrialist personally arranged for Kumar's first-class train journey- a gesture that touched his heart.

When Kumar arrived at Bombay VT station, he was surprised to discover that Ratan Tata had himself come to receive him and his little furry friend, later named Tito.

Seeing Uday Kumar burdened with bags, Tata offered him assistance. "You hold the pup, I'll carry the bags".

For the next month while Kumar was residing at Tata's home, he was treated by the industrialist like a family member. Ratan Tata made it a point that Kumar ate same meals as others in the house and even asked his cook to prepare his favourite food items.

Before Uday Kumar's return to Jamshedpur, Ratan Tata gifted hi a NELCO radio, blankets and clothes for his family members, thanking him for bringing Tito.