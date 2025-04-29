Google engineer Anu Sharma’s viral post about working on a Sunday sparked debate on work-life balance in big tech companies like Google.

A Google software engineer from Hyderabad, Anu Sharma, sparked a big conversation on social media after she shared her experience of working for four hours on a Sunday to fix a production issue. In her now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma gave people a real look at what it’s like to be “on call” while working at a top tech company like Google. Her story has led to a wide discussion about work-life balance in big tech firms.

The Hidden Pressure of Being On-Call

In her post, Sharma explained that while startups can be chaotic, the pressure in big tech companies is on another level because the scale and impact of any issue are much larger. She wrote, “Being on call in a FAANG company is much tougher than startups, and the impact is bigger. Trust me, you don’t get paid for your work-life balance.” FAANG refers to Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google—companies known for offering high salaries and big job titles.

Sharma’s message struck a chord with many tech workers who often feel drained by constant job responsibilities, even outside regular work hours.

Spent last 4 hours in a production issue on Sunday. Being on call in FAANG company is much tougher than startups, and the impact is bigger. Trust me, you don't get paid for your work-life balance. April 27, 2025

Mixed Reactions from the Public

Many people online agreed with her and shared their own stories about being on call and missing out on personal time. One user commented, “Being on call at a big company hits way differently—the pressure’s real, and it doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday.”

However, others were more critical, pointing out that employees at companies like Google earn high salaries for a reason. One user wrote, “You get paid more than ₹40 lakh per year at Google. Don’t cry about being on call. You work in AC. Think about laborers and delivery workers.”

Is Work-Life Balance Just a Dream in Tech?

This incident brings up a bigger question: can tech workers really have a work-life balance? While jobs in companies like Google come with impressive salaries, they also bring the expectation of being available almost all the time. People working in production roles are often expected to respond to issues during nights and weekends.

Some users said these high-pressure moments actually help people grow professionally. “Each fix affects millions of users. The complexity stretches you. Hard moments create the best growth opportunities,” one person shared.

Still, many believe that companies should do more to protect employees’ personal time. Whether companies like Google will take steps to improve this is yet to be seen. But Sharma’s honest post clearly got people thinking about how demanding life in tech can be—even on your day off.