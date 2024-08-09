You can visit 3 countries in 10 seconds from this city, it is located in...

Basel, a unique European city, offers a rare experience for travellers. Located at the meeting point of Switzerland, France, and Germany, Basel is where you can cross three international borders in just a few seconds. The city’s suburbs even stretch into France and Germany, making it a true blend of cultures.

Travel influencer @emsbudgettravel recently visited Basel and shared her journey on TikTok. She highlighted Basel's distinct location, where you can visit three countries almost instantly at a special tripoint. But there's more to Basel than its geographical uniqueness. Em described it as one of Switzerland's cultural centres, with a rich history reflected in its mediaeval Old Town and cobblestone streets.

One of the city's major attractions is the Carnival of Basel, Switzerland's largest carnival, which takes place in February or March. The vibrant festival showcases Basel’s lively spirit and cultural depth.

Em also mentioned that Basel is an excellent base for exploring nearby cities and regions. Despite Switzerland's reputation as a costly destination, she managed to enjoy Basel on a budget. Her four-day trip, including flights, accommodation, food, and transport, cost just £149.

For those looking to explore a city with a mix of cultures, historical charm, and affordable travel options, Basel stands out as an ideal destination.