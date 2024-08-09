Twitter
Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk to earn money, he is now…

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

You can visit 3 countries in 10 seconds from this city, it is located in...

Due to this city's distinct location, you can visit three countries almost instantly at a special tripoint

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

You can visit 3 countries in 10 seconds from this city, it is located in...
Image source: Pexels
Basel, a unique European city, offers a rare experience for travellers. Located at the meeting point of Switzerland, France, and Germany, Basel is where you can cross three international borders in just a few seconds. The city’s suburbs even stretch into France and Germany, making it a true blend of cultures.

Travel influencer @emsbudgettravel recently visited Basel and shared her journey on TikTok. She highlighted Basel's distinct location, where you can visit three countries almost instantly at a special tripoint. But there's more to Basel than its geographical uniqueness. Em described it as one of Switzerland's cultural centres, with a rich history reflected in its mediaeval Old Town and cobblestone streets.

One of the city's major attractions is the Carnival of Basel, Switzerland's largest carnival, which takes place in February or March. The vibrant festival showcases Basel’s lively spirit and cultural depth.

Em also mentioned that Basel is an excellent base for exploring nearby cities and regions. Despite Switzerland's reputation as a costly destination, she managed to enjoy Basel on a budget. Her four-day trip, including flights, accommodation, food, and transport, cost just £149.

For those looking to explore a city with a mix of cultures, historical charm, and affordable travel options, Basel stands out as an ideal destination.

