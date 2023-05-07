'You can't see me' : John Cena's epic reaction to MS Dhoni's gesture takes internet by storm

screengrab

New Delhi: Indian cricketers and WWE are both fascinated by each other. During the T20 World Cup, former captain Virat Kohli carried out the Roman Reigns celebration. In turn, WWE has frequently used social media to express their admiration and respect for Indian cricketers – Drew McIntyre frequently tweeted for Suryakumar Yadav, while Triple H recently shared a special post on Sachin Tendulkar's bday. Now, WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena has taken to social media to share a photo of Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni.

John Cena, who is renowned for posting strange celebrity photos on his social media account, shared a photo of MS Dhoni. Cena took a screengrab of Dhoni using his famous 'You can't see me' motion while making a DRS call during an IPL match, which was hilarious.

The event occurred during CSK's game versus Lucknow Super Giants, when umpire Anil Choudhary refused Maheesh Theekshana's appeal. Dhoni intended to communicate that he couldn't see the play clearly from behind the stumps, so he mimicked the 'You can't see me' sign. The image rapidly went viral on social media, prompting individuals to come up with their own theories.

Earlier on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to climb to second place in the IPL 2023 points table. CSK has won six of their eleven matches this season, with their game against Lucknow Super Giants being rained out.