'You can’t fight it’: Temperatures drop to -50 degrees in THIS city, details inside

Yakutsk is located 3100 miles (5,000 km) away from Russian capital city of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Representational image

Temperatures have dropped to as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) in Russia coldest city Yakutsk this week. It is to be noted that Yakutsk is witnessing an unusually long cold snap this year. Yakutsk is located in Siberia and is known as the coldest city on earth.

The temperature in this mining city often plunges below minus 40.

“You can’t fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," said a resident named Anastasia Gruzdeva to Reuters.

“You don’t really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it’s just the brain prepares you for it, and tells you everything is normal," she added.

Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina, who is a fish trader said that there is no need for a refrigerator to keep fish frozen. She said that there is no special way to beat the cold. “Just dress warmly," she said. “In layers, like a cabbage!"

Yakutsk is a port city on the Lena River and it is home to the Mammoth Museum. The Yakut State Museum of History and Culture of the Northern Peoples is home to Ice Age fossils, including mammoths and rhinos.

 

