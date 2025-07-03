You can now order chicken from MS Dhoni's farmhouse for Rs.../kg, fish, vegetables, fruits also available, know how to order

From tomatoes, broccoli, french beans, green peas and strawberries to guavas, he grows a large variety of fruits and vegetables in the lush green estate. All produce is organically cultivated and sold at local markets.

Former Indian cricket team Skipper MS Dhoni’s sprawling 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi's Simlia area is known as ‘Kailashpati’. This is where the star cricketer spends most of his time post-retirement, indulging in activities such as organic farming, dairy management, poultry rearing and fish cultivation.

From tomatoes, broccoli, french beans, green peas and strawberries to guavas, he grows a large variety of fruits and vegetables in the lush green estate. All produce is organically cultivated and sold at local markets. Due to the chemical-free farming practices, these items often fetch higher prices but are in high demand for their purity.

No Chemicals, Only Natural Fertilisers

According to Ramesh, a staff member at the farmhouse, no chemical fertilizers or pesticides are used in cultivation. Instead, the team prepares their own organic compost using cow dung, cow urine, soil, and dry leaves — all natural inputs that ensure the farm’s output remains 100% organic.

More Than Just a Farm — It’s a Dairy Too

Dhoni’s farmhouse is also home to 40–50 cows, and features a dedicated gaushala (cowshed). The milk produced here is sold locally and even supplied to some of Ranchi’s top sweet shops, including the well-known Gokul Sweets in Kanke, where Dhoni’s farm-fresh milk is used to make traditional sweets.

Kadaknath Chicken – A Gourmet Organic Delicacy

The farm also raises Kadaknath chicken, a rare and premium Indian breed known for its rich flavor and high protein content. Currently priced at around ₹1,000 per kg, this chicken is available directly from the farm. It is raised without antibiotics or injections, offering a truly desi and healthy meat option.

Freshwater Fish and Dhoni’s Favourite Hobby

A large pond within the farm serves as a fishery, where Dhoni himself is often seen fishing — one of his favourite pastimes. Alongside that, he enjoys driving his tractor and being hands-on with farm activities, embodying a true farm lifestyle.

Farm-to-Table: Open for Direct Purchases

If you’ve ever dreamed of eating vegetables, chicken, or fish raised by Dhoni himself, you can buy them directly from his farm. The produce attracts not only locals from Ranchi but also buyers from outside the city, many of whom come specifically to purchase organic goods grown and raised under Dhoni’s supervision.