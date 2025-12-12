You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...

The tour, which officially begins on December 13 in Kolkata, will take Messi to several iconic cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Read here to know how much you need to pay for one meeting.

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is all set to visit India on a highly anticipated tour. The tour, which officially begins on December 13 in Kolkata, will take Messi to several iconic cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Messi expresses excitement to visit India

While announcing his visit to India, Messi took to Instagram to express his excitement, writing, "I am truly excited to be in the beautiful country, and it will be a pleasure for me to take part in concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city." He added, "It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India's biggest stars and top dignitaries."

Exclusive packages for fans

The organisers have come forward with a range of exclusive packages for fans who want to meet Messi in person. The "Goat Fan Experience" is priced at INR 10 lakh per person and provides fans with a meet-and-greet opportunity, photo opportunity, an autographed Argentina jersey, a dining experience, and a chance to witness Messi's penalty showcase. The package also includes witnessing Bollywood celebrities meet Messi.

The exclusive ticket includes:

• Entry for one person only.

• A chance to meet Lionel Messi in person and shake his hand.

• A professional group photograph with Messi (six people per photo).

• Access to a curated buffet featuring gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• One hospitality-category match ticket for the Messi G.O.A.T India Tour.

The organisers have rolled out the same meet-and-greet tickets for all four cities Messi will visit—Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. While it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, securing the chance to meet the football legend comes with a hefty price tag of INR 10 lakh.

Special packages for families and corporates

The "Father, Son Experience" is priced at INR 12.50 lakh and is aimed at providing children an unforgettable chance to be up close with Messi. This includes a meet-and-greet with Messi for one person, a photo opportunity for one, an autographed Argentina jersey for two, besides the dining experience and witnessing the player's penalty showcase. The "Family Experience" is priced at INR 25 lakh and includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity for two people, an autographed Argentina jersey, dining experience, and witnessing Messi's penalty showcase for four.

Messi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Messi's tour will conclude in New Delhi on Monday, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.