FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

Mountain-like fresh air in Delhi-NCR? This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, but price per flat will blow your mind

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return to big screen, film delivers good laughs without cheap jokes, sexual innuendos, but...

You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...

Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers shifted to Bangkok detention centre, know how they are being brought to India

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film refuses to slow down, croses Rs 300 crore, first week closes at...

IndiGo Crisis: DGCA's big CRACKDOWN after flight cancellations, 4 suspended, airline CEO asked to...

BIG boost to Delhi-NCR: Two new railway stations to soon serve commuters, work to be completed by THIS month; Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

UPSC CDS 1 2026: Registration begins for 451 posts at upsc.gov.in

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster

Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai

HomeViral

VIRAL

You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...

The tour, which officially begins on December 13 in Kolkata, will take Messi to several iconic cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Read here to know how much you need to pay for one meeting.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is all set to visit India on a highly anticipated tour. The tour, which officially begins on December 13 in Kolkata, will take Messi to several iconic cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Messi expresses excitement to visit India

While announcing his visit to India, Messi took to Instagram to express his excitement, writing, "I am truly excited to be in the beautiful country, and it will be a pleasure for me to take part in concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city." He added, "It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India's biggest stars and top dignitaries."

Exclusive packages for fans

The organisers have come forward with a range of exclusive packages for fans who want to meet Messi in person. The "Goat Fan Experience" is priced at INR 10 lakh per person and provides fans with a meet-and-greet opportunity, photo opportunity, an autographed Argentina jersey, a dining experience, and a chance to witness Messi's penalty showcase. The package also includes witnessing Bollywood celebrities meet Messi.

The exclusive ticket includes:

• Entry for one person only.

• A chance to meet Lionel Messi in person and shake his hand.

• A professional group photograph with Messi (six people per photo).

• Access to a curated buffet featuring gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• One hospitality-category match ticket for the Messi G.O.A.T India Tour.

The organisers have rolled out the same meet-and-greet tickets for all four cities Messi will visit—Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. While it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, securing the chance to meet the football legend comes with a hefty price tag of INR 10 lakh.

Special packages for families and corporates

The "Father, Son Experience" is priced at INR 12.50 lakh and is aimed at providing children an unforgettable chance to be up close with Messi. This includes a meet-and-greet with Messi for one person, a photo opportunity for one, an autographed Argentina jersey for two, besides the dining experience and witnessing the player's penalty showcase. The "Family Experience" is priced at INR 25 lakh and includes a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity for two people, an autographed Argentina jersey, dining experience, and witnessing Messi's penalty showcase for four.

Messi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Messi's tour will conclude in New Delhi on Monday, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
Hyderabad Weather Update December 12: City records lowest temperature in 7 years
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in tournament opener of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 56-ball century in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025
Mountain-like fresh air in Delhi-NCR? This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, but price per flat will blow your mind
This luxury real estate delivers low AQI with advanced filtration, Check price
You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED, for one photo with football legend you need to pay Rs...
You can meet Lionel Messi in India but ticket prices will leave you SHOCKED
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return to big screen, film delivers good laughs without cheap jokes, sexual innuendos, but...
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 movie review: Kapil Sharma marks impressive return
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster
Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement