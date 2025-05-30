The viral video, shared on Instagram, shows the woman yelling and screaming from the top floor of a building as she accuses her husband of betrayal, while he stands helplessly near the car park below.

A video Singaporean couple's heated argument has gone viral on social media, leaving the users intrigued. In a viral clip, a woman confronts her husband about a female colleague calling him “baby”.

“I want to let everyone hear, you betrayed me,” she screams, ignoring her husband’s repeated requests to lower her voice. In an attempt to explain, the man insists that the word “baby” is commonly used by that colleague for everyone in the office. He says, “She calls everyone baby,” to which the woman immediately replies, “Are you sure?”

As the argument escalated, the woman said, “You do not tell me what to do. I’ll tell you what to do.” Moments later, she throws a pillow and bedsheet from the balcony and tells him to leave: “Go, get out of my sight. I don’t want to see you tonight.” The man quietly picks up his belongings and leaves at the end of the clip.

The video has garnered over 44,000 likes and over 1,700 comments on Instagram, with users reacting with amusement, sympathy and surprise. While some found the altercation funny, others questioned the boundaries of communication and personal relationships in the workplace.

“What kind of person calls everyone baby? He gave birth to everyone in the office?” one user asked. “She loved him, however, that pillow and bedsheet was her last love language for him,” another wrote.

A third user wrote, “I feel sorry for her. I hope men understand how it feels to be cheated on. Even if he has not had any physical relationship with his female colleague, just enjoying being called “baby” is like “he would have avoided it if he could”. And the girl/woman who called everyone “baby” in the office should know that you are the reason for ruining someone's home. Your man would also not want you to call others “baby”.

