According to her post, the woman explained that when she developed a 37.9-degree Celsius fever, she asked her HR supervisor, whose surname is Huang, for just an hour's leave.

An HR supervisor in China has sparked outrage online after insulting a young female employee who asked for an hour's leave due to a fever. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in southern China and came to public attention on June 5, when the employee shared her ordeal on social media. In her post, the woman, whose identity has been kept secret, shared screenshots of her conversation with the HR supervisor, showing the abusive and insulting messages she received in response to her sick leave request.

According to her post, the woman explained that when she developed a 37.9-degree Celsius fever, she asked her HR supervisor, whose surname is Huang, for just an hour's leave. She was hoping to get some respite to recover while continuing with her work. Instead, the woman said she received a barrage of cruel words from her HR supervisor.

According to SCMP, Huang dismissed the fever, writing, "You are so weak. Oh my god, you can't even handle 38 degrees?" "Are you out of your mind because of the fever today, or has your period stopped and is not coming, so you are unable to think before you speak?" HR added.

The woman said that despite this venomous exchange, she remained at work and continued to carry out her duties while coordinating with her team. But Huang's verbal attack did not end there. Huang questioned the woman's mental stability, saying, "You took leave but did not leave; you stayed there without working properly. Your actions and words do not match - you should see a psychiatrist." The employee also later learned that her work account had been deactivated, and she was informed that her performance-related pay would be stopped.

Also read: 'Where does instinct come from?': Baby alligator’s notorious death roll leaves internet stunned, WATCH viral video