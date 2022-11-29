Search icon
‘You are like Kasab’: Know what Manipal University professor said to Muslim student in controversial viral video

In a viral video that has sparked a lot of outrage, a professor from Manipal University can be heard making remarks against a Muslim student.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

‘You are like Kasab’: Know what Manipal University professor said to Muslim student in controversial viral video
Screengrab from Manipal University viral video

A viral video from the classroom of Karnataka’s Manipal University has kicked up a wave of outrage on social media after a professor was heard making several offensive remarks about a Muslim student, comparing his name to a terrorist’s name.

The incident took place at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi last week, and the video was circulated on social media. The professor had asked the name of a Muslim student, and upon hearing his name, had said, “Oh, you are like Kasab!”

Ajmal Kasab was the lone surviving terrorist of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, he was a part of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and was later hanged to death by the Indian government for orchestrating the attacks and killing hundreds of people.

After the comparison to Ajmal Kasab, the student was heard hitting back at the professor, accusing him of being Islamophobic by comparing him to a terrorist. To this, the professor could be heard saying that the student was like a son to him.

 

 

The student could be heard lashing at the teacher, “26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It's not funny sir, it's not.”

Trying to play down his comment and smooth over the situation, the teacher could be heard saying, “You are like my son…” "Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" the student replied.

The student could be heard saying angrily, “How can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

The teacher from Manipal University has since been barred from teaching any more classes and an inquiry has been ordered against him due to the incident.

