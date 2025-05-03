Brigadier Bhagat emphasized that unity is the key to defeating the attackers’ goal of spreading fear and division.

Brigadier Deep Bhagat (Retd), a decorated Indian Army veteran, recently shared an important message after the Pahalgam terror attack. In a video posted by his son, content creator Anish Bhagat, Brigadier Bhagat condemned the attack and called for unity among Indians.

The attack, which took place on April 22, 2024, in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, resulted in the deaths of at least 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national. Survivors described being shot at close range by the terrorists.

In the video, Brigadier Bhagat was asked if the attack targeted Hindus. He strongly disagreed, saying, “No, it was against Indians.” He explained that the attackers aimed to create religious tension and unrest across the country. He warned people not to let such attacks divide the nation, adding, “They are playing a psychological game to create fights in our country on religious grounds.”

Brigadier Bhagat emphasized that unity is the key to defeating the attackers’ goal of spreading fear and division. His message was clear: staying united is the best response to these attempts at creating conflict.

When asked about his courage during his time in the Army, Brigadier Bhagat mentioned his deep faith in Lord Hanuman, saying, “My faith in Hanuman ji.” His words reflected the strength he drew from his personal beliefs.

The video, which has now gained over 4.5 million views, has been widely praised for its wisdom. Many social media users agreed with his message, stating that as Indians, it’s important to stay united and not let these terrorists succeed in their mission to cause division and harm.

