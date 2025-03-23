A Delhi woman’s Rapido ride became a heartwarming experience when her cheerful female captain, also a chef, shared her inspiring story.

A simple bike ride in Delhi turned into an unforgettable and heartwarming experience for a woman named Smriti Sahu. She shared her story in a LinkedIn post that quickly went viral, touching the hearts of many.

After an evening of shopping with a colleague, Smriti booked a Rapido ride. While she had also booked an Uber ride at the same time, she chose to cancel it when she noticed that a female Rapido captain, Pooja Tripathi, accepted her request. Pooja arrived on her black Activa scooter, and Smriti decided to ride with her — a decision she later described as the best one ever.

What made the 35-minute ride truly special was Pooja's cheerful and positive attitude. According to Smriti, Pooja was not just a talkative person; she was full of life and joy. Throughout the ride, Pooja made sure that Smriti was comfortable, frequently asking questions like, "Ma'am, zyada tez toh nahi chala rahi na?" (Am I going too fast?) and "Aap aaram se toh baithe ho na?" (Are you sitting comfortably?).

What impressed Smriti even more was Pooja’s inspiring life story. Apart from working as a Rapido bike taxi captain, Pooja is also a professional chef. She joined Rapido not out of financial need, but because she genuinely enjoys riding her scooter and meeting new people. Her positivity and warm nature made the ride feel wholesome and memorable.

Smriti shared a screenshot of Pooja’s profile, which showed her in her chef uniform, and hoped that Rapido would recognize and reward her. The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users sharing their admiration for Pooja. Comments poured in saying things like, "This is just so cool. Good vibes only," and "Such a wholesome moment!"

Interestingly, this feel-good story comes just after Rapido’s co-founder, Pavan Guntupalli, announced the launch of 'Bike Pink' — a women-only bike taxi service in Karnataka. This initiative is expected to create 25,000 job opportunities for women and has already started in Chennai in September 2024. Rapido also plans to expand the 'Bike Pink' service to Kolkata soon.

Stories like Pooja’s not only inspire but also remind us of the incredible women who break stereotypes and spread happiness along the way.